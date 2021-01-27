Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $80.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Integra LifeSciences traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $70.51, with a volume of 4297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.86.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IART. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 104.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.91 million. Analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

