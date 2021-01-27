Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will announce $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.45. Dover reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.18.

NYSE:DOV traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.75. 7,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,833. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.25.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,006 shares of company stock worth $7,563,879 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,296,000 after acquiring an additional 647,756 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $35,227,000. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $25,102,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 38.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,649,000 after purchasing an additional 207,472 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 121.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 311,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after purchasing an additional 171,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.