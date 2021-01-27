SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $846.59 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $7.49 or 0.00024342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $953.22 million and approximately $846.59 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00069467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.71 or 0.00902396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00052604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.84 or 0.04470628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017830 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 189,163,229 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

