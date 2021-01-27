Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 11.25-11.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $5.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.92. 1,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,935. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $373.33.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

