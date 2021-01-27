BOLT Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. BOLT has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $168,380.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00069467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.71 or 0.00902396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00052604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.84 or 0.04470628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017830 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

BOLT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOLTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.