Lambda Market Cap Achieves $23.28 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Lambda coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $23.28 million and $8.77 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00069467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.71 or 0.00902396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00052604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.84 or 0.04470628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017830 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,306,088,710 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.