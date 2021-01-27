Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol updated its Q1 guidance to $0.90-0.94 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.90-0.94 EPS.

Shares of APH stock traded down $5.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.89. 28,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.49. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $137.18.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.09.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.