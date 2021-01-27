Allworth Financial LP Purchases 90 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Republic International Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,202,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,092,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,608,000 after acquiring an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,989,000 after acquiring an additional 44,925 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after acquiring an additional 43,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 189,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after acquiring an additional 38,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,873. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $181.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.12.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

