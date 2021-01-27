Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Shares of TSN traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average of $62.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $85.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.