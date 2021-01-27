JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,936,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,363 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $149,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,346,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,130,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,457,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. 3,114,888 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

