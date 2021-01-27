Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%.

WNEB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,928. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

