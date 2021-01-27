Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Issues Earnings Results

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

