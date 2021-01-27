Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $431,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 293.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 156,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 120,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.22. 93,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,963. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.21.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

