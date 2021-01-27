Allworth Financial LP Cuts Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,175 shares during the quarter. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF comprises about 0.5% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $20,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 70,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 817,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after acquiring an additional 138,688 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,542. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $44.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.