Augustine Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. China Life Insurance comprises about 1.5% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,188,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 609,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 104,476 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,466. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.92 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

