Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Gevo reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial upped their price target on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Gevo by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEVO traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 659,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,333,246. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

