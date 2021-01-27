Diversified LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 45,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,395. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

