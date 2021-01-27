Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $191.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

