Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $22,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 27.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $161.09. 529,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,656. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $167.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.85.

Several analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.