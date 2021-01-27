Strategic Wealth Designers Has $21.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,995 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Wealth Designers owned 0.69% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $21,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.01. 9,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,005. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.