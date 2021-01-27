12,985 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PepsiCo by 50.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,417,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in PepsiCo by 20.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,959,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,539,000 after purchasing an additional 333,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

