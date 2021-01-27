Ironwood Financial llc Has $62,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 124.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,451 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,473,000 after buying an additional 62,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,102,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,026,000 after buying an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.01.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

