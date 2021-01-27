Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $94.71 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

