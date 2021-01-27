Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $94.71 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
