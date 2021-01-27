1,362 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $202.01 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

