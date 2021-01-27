Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 499 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Waste Management worth $42,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM stock opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average of $114.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.