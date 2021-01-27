Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Stock Holdings Increased by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares during the period. Amplify Online Retail ETF makes up about 6.4% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $18,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 121.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $101,000.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBUY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.37. 4,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,147. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.74 and its 200-day moving average is $105.36. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $130.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.