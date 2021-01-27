Islay Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 5,397.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,976 shares during the quarter. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New makes up approximately 1.4% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 378,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after buying an additional 92,433 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 192,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 113,099 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 49,685 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New in the third quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New by 386.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 60,655 shares in the last quarter.

IVOL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,230. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $28.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53.

