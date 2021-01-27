Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

IGSB opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01.

