Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $9.31 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,288. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.24. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

