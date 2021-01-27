Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will post $36.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.57 million to $37.15 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $30.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $150.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.06 million to $151.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $160.74 million, with estimates ranging from $156.50 million to $164.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $662,646.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,535,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,709,906.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $197,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,413,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,917,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,104,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.