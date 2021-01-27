-$0.43 EPS Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.41). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.90 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director Victoria Mcinnis bought 15,000 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Foy bought 12,500 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $302,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,260. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.