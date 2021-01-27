Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 6,233 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,674,563. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $260.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.