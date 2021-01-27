IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IMAX shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Lack of availability of new film content, especially in the Domestic and Rest of World markets, is a major drawback. Additionally, low theater system installations and lower ticket sales in theaters due to coronavirus despite theaters reopening worldwide are expected to remain overhangs. IMAX’s significant exposure to China, its second largest revenue generating market, is a concern. Further, IMAX faces significant competition in the out-of-home entertainment industry. However, in many parts of Asia, audiences are returning to IMAX theaters in numbers consistent with pre-pandemic attendance, which is a major positive. Additionally, the company’s strong cash balance and flexible business model position it well to manage through coronavirus-led lockdown.”

IMAX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

IMAX stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. 34,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,201. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in IMAX by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after buying an additional 990,702 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 440,683 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,774,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in IMAX by 6.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 519,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the third quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

