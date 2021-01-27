$25.84 Million in Sales Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will post $25.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.65 million. Zynex reported sales of $14.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $80.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.16 million to $80.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.99 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $154.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 305.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 32,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zynex by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 176,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Zynex by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

