Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) issued its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

IVZ traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 172,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,771. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

