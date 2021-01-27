Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) issued its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.
IVZ traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 172,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,771. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.