Joint Ventures Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $27,294.67 and approximately $4,380.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00069417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.47 or 0.00904594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00052850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.85 or 0.04501869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017878 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

