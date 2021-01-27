Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $40.67 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $40.67 or 0.00132105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $95.06 million and $80.94 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00050831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00132553 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00292517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00069163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00069907 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037271 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,337,569 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

