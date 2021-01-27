iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,693. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.94. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $320.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

