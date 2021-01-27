Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $309.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.82 and a 200 day moving average of $246.94. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $320.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

