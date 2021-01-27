Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $58.95 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 431,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 4.9% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $58,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $137.23. 97,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,063. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $142.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

