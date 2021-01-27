Brokerages Set Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target at $306.22

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $319.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $11.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,588. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.43. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $361.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,680 shares of company stock worth $22,479,696 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 393.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

