iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $58,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 507.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $137.23. The company had a trading volume of 97,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,063. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $142.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.64 and its 200 day moving average is $125.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

