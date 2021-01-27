Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 9.0% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $11,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $129.10. The company had a trading volume of 98,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,366. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

