Horan Capital Management Decreases Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Horan Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,502 shares during the period. Discovery makes up about 1.2% of Horan Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Horan Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Discovery worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Discovery by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Discovery by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 619,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 253,438 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 65,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Discovery by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.98. 1,151,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

