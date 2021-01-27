MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Position Cut by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4,750.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.50.

MDB traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,950. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.57. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $399.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total transaction of $8,728,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,393,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $52,998,296. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

