Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,923 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after acquiring an additional 801,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,711,000 after acquiring an additional 370,190 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 683,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,496,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $381.45. 116,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,845,085. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.26 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 479.99, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.84 and its 200-day moving average is $386.23.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.54.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $925,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $3,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,526 shares of company stock valued at $97,607,863 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.