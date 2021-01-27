MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Position Cut by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 1.7% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.0% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.50.

MDB traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,950. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.57. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $399.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total transaction of $8,728,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,393,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,995 shares of company stock worth $52,998,296 in the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

