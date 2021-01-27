Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

MSFT opened at $232.33 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $234.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Microsoft alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.36.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.