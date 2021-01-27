Paragon Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 744.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $12.47 on Wednesday, hitting $195.07. 6,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $213.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.60.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

