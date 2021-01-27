General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in General Mills by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

